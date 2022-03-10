SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been found guilty of ten child sex abuse charges in Hampden Superior Court.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, Lionel Cruz was found guilty on Tuesday for the following charges:

Rape of a Child (2 counts)

Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under 14 (5 counts)

Assault and Battery (2 Counts)

Intimidation of a Witness

The trial began on Tuesday with a child taking the stand to provide testimony of the abuse that occurred between 2016 and 2018 when the child was under 14-years-old.

“The survivor testified and did so with poise and incredible bravery in an open courtroom and mere feet from her abuser. This act of courage and strength helped exact justice and keeps other children safe from this predator. I thank the survivor, the jury, and the members of the prosecution team, especially Victim Advocate Danielle Hultgren and Special Victim Unit Assistant District Attorney Carrie Russell,” said DA Anthony Gulluni.

Cruz’ sentencing has been scheduled for Tuesday in Hampden Superior Court.