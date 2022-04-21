SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been found guilty by a jury in Hampden Superior Court for possession of a firearm.

Hampden County DA Spokesperson James Leydon said James Bennett was sentenced to six to seven years in prison for carrying a firearm without a license, a second offense.

The incident occurred on May 9, 2018 when Bennett was pulled over by state police troopers on I-91 in Springfield. Troopers said the vehicle Bennett was driving was smoking from under the hood. When stopped, Bennett was unable to provide registration for the vehicle or a valid driver’s license.

State troopers called for backup after they believed Bennett was trying to conceal something in the car. When more officers arrived, they searched the vehicle and found a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun in the center console. Bennett was then arrested.

“We will work hard to enforce the law against repeat gun offenders. I thank Assistant District Attorney Anna Lusardi, who is a member of my office’s Drug and Gun Unit, for her hard work in securing this conviction,” said DA Anthony Gulluni.