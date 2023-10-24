CONCORD, NH. (WWLP) – The man charged with murdering a New Hampshire couple on a hiking trail last year was found guilty on all charges.

27-year-old Logan Clegg shot and killed the retired couple while they were walking on a trail near their apartment in Concord on April 18th, 2022. Clegg was arrested a few months later in Vermont.

Investigators found him with a one-way plane ticket to Germany, a fake passport, and a gun in his backpack.

The judge said Monday that Clegg will be detained pending his sentencing in December.