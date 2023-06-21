WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man has been found guilty by a Worcester County jury for stabbing a woman inside a restaurant in 2019.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said 32-year-old Carlos Asencio has been found guilty of first-degree murder in Worcester Superior Court following an eight-day trial. The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The jury also found Asencio guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after injuring another patron inside the restaurant that tried to help the woman.

Worcester Police were called to the restaurant on West Boylston Street around 7:50 p.m. on July 3, 2019, for a report of a stabbing. The victim, Amanda Dabrowski, was stabbed multiple times and later died at the hospital. A second person that tried to help Dabrowski was also stabbed.

The DA’s office says Asencio, who briefly dated Dabrowski, walked into the restaurant with the intent to kill her while she was attending a book club meeting. Several other patrons and staff were able to subdue Asencio until the police arrived.

“The loss of Amanda was devastating and tragic. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. No one should ever have to go through something as horrible as this,” District Attorney Joseph Early said. “We can only hope this verdict helps the family find some justice.”

Asencio will be sentenced on June 29th.