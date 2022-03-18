NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WWLP) – A man that was found guilty for killing his wife and dumping her body at Tolland State Forest more than 20 years ago has now been found guilty for killing his daughter.

A jury found Robert Honsch guilty of killing his 17-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Honsch. Her body was found in a New Britain, Connecticut parking lot wrapped in sleeping bags and plastic trash bags in September 1995. In October of 1995, the body of Honsch’s wife, Marcia, was found by a hiker at the entrance to Tolland State Forest.

The bodies of both Marcia and Elizabeth Honsch had gone unidentified for years, in large part because there were no missing persons reports filed regarding them, and neither woman had any identification on her person.

In the years following the killings, Robert Honsch had been living in Ohio under the name Robert Tyree. He had remarried and had children.

Honsch was convicted for first-degree murder in 2017 for the death of his wife and is serving a life sentence. He is expected to be sentenced for the murder of his daughter on June 15.