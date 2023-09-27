SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of kidnapping and raping a girl in Springfield back in 2020 has been found guilty of all charges, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.

The 11-year-old victim was walking home from her bus stop in Springfield when she was abducted in January 2020 by Miguel Rodriguez. The victim was found hours later and miles away on the Mass Pike in Sturbridge after an Amber alert was put out.

In opening statements of the case last week, the state’s lawyer argued that Rodriguez planned out the attack for days. They said that he had a knife, and sexually assaulted the victim multiple times during the hour-long ordeal, threatening to kill her if she tried to get away.

Rodriguez chose to have a bench trial, meaning there was no jury. The judge has found Rodriguez guilty on all charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault. He will be sentenced at a later date.