Man found shot in Fort Pleasant Street area of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was found shot in the Fort Pleasant Avenue section of Springfield early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Springfield Police Department told 22News a ShotSpotter activation went off around 2 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue. When the officers arrived, they located the man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.