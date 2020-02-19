1  of  2
Man found shot in Fort Pleasant Street area of Springfield
Man found shot in Fort Pleasant Street area of Springfield

Crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was found shot in the Fort Pleasant Avenue section of Springfield early Wednesday morning, according to police. 

The Springfield Police Department told 22News a ShotSpotter activation went off around 2 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue. When the officers arrived, they located the man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. 

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting. 

