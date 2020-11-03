Man found with gunshot wound trapped in car after crash in Holyoke identified

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was found trapped in a car with a gunshot wound after a two-car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street in Holyoke on Friday has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 52-year-old Robert James of Agawam was found trapped in one of the vehicles around 12:15 p.m. He needed to be removed from the car for first responders to administer first aid. Once he was removed, first responders found he was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

This is an on-going investigation being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Holyoke Police Department, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.