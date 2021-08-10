Man from Springfield arrested after violating probation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Members of Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, and other police agencies arrested 38-year-old Allen McMillan on multiple charges.

With the assistance from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, United States Fugitive Task Force and Springfield Police Fire Arms Investigation Unit, at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were able to arrest McMillan after police learned he violated his pre-trial probation.

Springfield Police Department’s Spokesman Ryan Walsh reports that while police made their way toward McMillan’s possible location, a detective saw him in a hallway. McMillian allegedly pushed the detective and attempted to run down the stairs. He resisted arrest until more officers were able to help place him in custody. McMillian was armed with a knife.

McMillan was previously arrested on June 30 of last year where he was charged with five counts of home invasion; this after he allegedly broke into a home on Sycamore Street while armed with a gun. Since then, he has been indicted in Hampden Superior Court. McMillen was sentenced to wear a GPS ankle bracelet as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Allen McMillan was charged with the following: