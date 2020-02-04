Man gets 3 years in prison for crash killing motorcyclist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man who was driving a stolen pickup truck when he was involved in a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist has been sentenced to up to three years in prison.

Brian Dillard was sentenced Monday in Berkshire Superior Court after pleading guilty to charges including negligent motor vehicle homicide in the August 2018 death of 49-year-old Alan Keefe. Prosecutors say the 33-year-old Dillard, driving a truck he had taken from his employer without permission, veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a motorcycle operated by Keefe.

Authorities say Dillard fled the scene and abandoned the truck.