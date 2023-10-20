SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A shooting victim was found after police were called to a ShotSpotter Activation in Springfield Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 9:40 p.m. officers were called to Albany Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. On St. James Ave, which Albany Street intersects with, police found a scene at the intersection of Dorchester Street.

During the investigation, police found a vehicle that was struck on Dorchester Street. On Amherst Street, which Dorchester Street intersects with, police found an adult man who was grazed by a bullet at the intersection of Princeton Street.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and is expected to be okay. The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.