SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in Springfield Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Police Captain Lawrence Murphy, a person was stabbed in the area of Worthington and Federal Streets around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Police said a report was filed, but no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.