Man in serious condition after stabbing in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed in his abdomen on Walnut Street in Holyoke.

According to Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert, officers were called to a rear alleyway behind 308 Walnut Street around 1:09 p.m. where they found an older man who was stabbed once in his abdomen. Albert said it was some type of dispute between two people who knew each other.

The victim was taking to Baystate Medical Center and is in serious condition.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.