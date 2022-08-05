WEBSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Webster man was indicted on several charges of arson as well as breaking and entering of the Wind Tiki restaurant back in March.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office said 42-year-old Joel Batista-Viera was indicted last Friday by a Worcester County Grand Jury on the following charges:

Arson

Breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony (five counts)

Larceny from a building (two counts)

Breaking into a depository (four counts)

Vandalizing property (two counts)

On March 18, crews were called to a fire at the Wind Tiki around 2:00 a.m. after a fire alarm was activated. Firefighters from Webster and surrounding towns worked for hours to put out the fire. The restaurant was completely destroyed by the fire.

An investigation by Webster Police, State Police Detectives assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives discovered another restaurant, Mexicali Mexican Grill, was broken into on Worcester Street and someone had attempted to set it on fire. There was also an attempted break-in at Lake Pizza on Thompson Road. Surveillance video collected from the incidents showed Batista-Viera as the alleged suspect of the break-ins.

Batista-Viera is scheduled to be arraigned on August 24.