WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The suspect wanted on charges in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead at Worcester State University was indicted for murder.

On October 28th the Worcester State University Police was called to a report of a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. A 19-year-old man from Southbridge, Randy Armando Melendez Jr., died due to his injuries. A 21-year-old man survived, however, he was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The investigation revealed that a confrontation occurred between two groups of people visiting the campus. The victims and suspects did not know each other or were students of the university.

On Wednesday 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez of Lawrence was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury and is scheduled to be arraigned on January 12, 2024, on charges of murder, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work, and possession of a firearm not at home or work.

In connection with the shooting, 19-year-old Richard Nieves of Spencer and 20-year-old Kenneth Doelter of Southbridge allegedly robbed the 21-year-old man before he was shot. They were indicted on charges of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Nieves, who allegedly shot the 21-year-old victim, was also indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work and possession of a firearm not at home or work.