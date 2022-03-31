PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was treated for a gunshot wound Wednesday in Pittsfield after an incident near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Boylston Street.

Pittsfield Lieutenant John Soules said officers were sent to the intersection around 9:51 p.m. Wednesday night after a ShotSpotter activation. One shell casing was found in the area.

Officers investigating the incident learned that a victim was driving himself to Berkshire Medical Center for a gunshot wound. Officers talked to the victim and learned that an unknown person fired a round from a vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, hitting him. The victim is expected to be okay. No other information was made available.

Pittsfield Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Civello at 413-448-9700 ext. 522. You can also anonymously leave a tip by calling 413-448-9706 or text-a-tip to TIP411 (847411) by texting PITTIP and your message.