SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is reportedly injured after a shooting near the intersection of Worthington Street and Armory Street.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News around 3 p.m. Tuesday an adult man walked into Mercy Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury. This turned out to be a gunshot wound.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating. No reported arrests have been made.