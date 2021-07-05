Man injured, gas meter damaged in Allendale Street shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening on Allendale Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were sent to Allendale Street around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Police learned that the man shot had been privately taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to be okay.

A gas meter on Chestnut Street was also damaged in the shooting. Springfield firefighters and Columbia Gas were called to check the meter and make sure it was safe.

The Springfield Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.