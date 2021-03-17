Man killed after shooting on College Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after he was shot on College Street in Springfield Tuesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, officers were called to the area of College and Shattuck Streets around 5:45 p.m. where they found the man who was shot and took him to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for his serious injuries.

Walsh said the victim died of his injuries at the hospital Tuesday night.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to anonymously text-a-tip at CRIMES(2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and then your tip or call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.