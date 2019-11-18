Man killed in Marlborough St. shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The gunshot victim that was found Sunday afternoon on Marlborough Street has died.

Gunshot victim seriously injured in Springfield shooting

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police found the victim with ‘serious’ injuries inside of a car when reporting to a Shotspotter Activation around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

When 22News crew arrived in the area, they saw the driver’s car window was shattered and a bullet hole could be seen in between the front and rear door.

Timeline: Springfield Homicides 2019