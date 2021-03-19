Man killed in shooting on College Street in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was killed after a shooting in the area of College and Shattuck Streets in Springfield Tuesday night has been identified.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, officers were called to the area of College and Shattuck Streets around 5:45 p.m. where they found 22-year-old William Parker of Springfield, who was shot, was taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for his serious injuries. He died at the hospital that night.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are investigating the shooting.

