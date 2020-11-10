Man killed, woman injured after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after a shooting on Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield Monday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 0-100 block of Massachusetts Avenue after receiving a shot spotter activation around 8:50 p.m. When officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a car that had just been involved in a crash on Massachusetts Avenue. Another gunshot victim, a woman, was also found suffering from minor injuries.

Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center. The man died at the hospital late Monday night.

Walsh said a preliminary investigation showed that the two victims were in front of a home on Massachusetts Avenue when a car drove by and someone began shooting at them. The man who died got into the car and began to chase the shooter but crashed into a parked car and tree.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

