TEWKSBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an incident where a dead raccoon was left on a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

According to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus, officers were called to a home on Marshall Street around 4:00 a.m. after a woman found a dead raccoon on the windshield of her vehicle. Police believe the raccoon had been hit by a car.

Surveillance footage reviewed show an individual walking up the parking lot around 12:30 a.m. with a plastic bag. The suspect then pulled the raccoon out of the bag and placed in on the car’s windshield, then ran away. Police removed the raccoon and properly disposed of it.

Credit: Tewksbury Police Department

Credit: Tewksbury Police Department

Police say the suspect was wearing light blue jeans, a black watch cap with two strings hanging down the sides. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Tewksbury Police at 978-640-4385.