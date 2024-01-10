PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a breaking and entering where one person was assaulted.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, Peter Campbell pleaded guilty on Tuesday to breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon, and larceny from a building. He has been sentenced to two years and six days in the House of Corrections followed by two years of probation.

Peter Campbell (Credit: Berkshire District Attorney’s Office)

On July 21, 2021, Campbell and an associate broke into a home on Perrine Avenue in Pittsfield. Once inside, the two men targeted a victim inside and assaulted him. They hit his face with a firearm and fired a shot near his foot. Campbell searched the apartment during the assault.

Both men left the house but returned a few minutes later to take piles of clothes and then left in a vehicle.

Surveillance cameras, phone records, recovered stolen items, and DNA identification from a mask left inside the home were used as evidence in the case.