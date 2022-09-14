BOSTON (WWLP) – An Illinois man has pleaded guilty in a Boston federal court Tuesday in connection to enticement of a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Domenique Dequon Hines of Crystal Lake, Illinois pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.

Hines began conversations with a 14-year-old from Massachusetts through Instagram in October 2020 using iMessage and other forms of messengers for about 10 days. Hines learned on the first day the victim was 14-years-old and he told them he was 23-years-old. After discovering her age, Hines persuaded, induced, and coerced the victim to take sexually explicit photos and videos of herself. He told her to call him “daddy” and said if her parents ever attempted to take her phone to delete all their conversations.

Hines has previously been charged with child pornography offenses in the state of Illinois. He is scheduled for sentencing on January 11, 2023. He is facing up to 10 years in prison, with a minimum of five years, and up to a lifetime of supervised release.