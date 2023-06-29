SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A New York man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in connection to more than 400 grams of fentanyl seized in Indian Orchard last year.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Chanty Reynoso Vasquez of Bronx, New York pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

In March 2022, Springfield Police seized approximately 38,200 bags of fentanyl with a street value of over $100,000 intended for distribution in the Springfield area. Vasquez was indicted by a grand jury in May of 2022.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20th and is facing up to life in prison.