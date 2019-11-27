Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, victim forced to buy drugs at Springfield strip club

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Bedford man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Tuesday to charges in connection with a kidnapping that began in Concord and ended in Connecticut back in February.

According to the Department of Justice, 24-year-old Julian Field pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping. A sentencing date has been scheduled for March 3, 2020.

Court documents say that on the night of February 3, Field, armed with a knife, broke into the home of a Concord man and forced him to drive to a train station in Connecticut, but first stopped at the Mardi Gras Adult Club in Springfield to buy fentanyl.

At Mardi Gras, Field allegedly ordered the man to enter the club with him. After leaving the club, Field instructed the Concord man to take him to a train station in Hartford, CT.

A complaint filed in court says Field had the man buy him a train ticket and instead of waiting for the train there, Field had the man drive him to another train station in New Haven.

He eventually freed the Concord man, who called police and alerted them of the events that had happened. On February 6, authorities tracked Field to Key West, Florida and arrested him.

Field could spend up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.