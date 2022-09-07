NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winchendon man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to putting substances into gas tanks of several vehicles owned by women in Southampton and several other locations.

According to Laurie Loisel from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Alexander Yee of Winchendon pleaded guilty to four charges of malicious damage to a motor vehicle on August 30 in Hampshire Superior Court. He was sentenced to three years of probation, required to wear a GPS tracking device, stay away from the victims, and undergo a mental health evaluation followed by counseling. If Yee fails to comply, he could be sentenced to jail or state prison. He is currently serving a jail term for a similar incident in Worcester County.

In November 2021, Southampton officers were called to the Big Y parking lot for a report of a suspicious person putting something into a gas tank of a parked vehicle. By the time officers arrived, the person had left the area. Witnesses were able to provide police with enough information to identify the suspect as Yee. Several days later, police arrested Yee at his home and connected him to several other similar incidents in the region.

While released on bail for the first incident, Yee was arrested again on similar charges in June. Police in Milford, Bellingham, Franklin, and Holliston warned residents of a man in his 30s driving a blue Chevy Impala that was targeting young women by flattening their tires or filling their gas tanks with water then offering to drive them home. That suspect was discovered to be Yee, who was then arrested a second time.

“This disturbing behavior went on despite Yee knowing that all eyes were on him. The resolution of this

case gives Yee the opportunity to address whatever issues compelled him to engage in this conduct. If

he squanders that opportunity, the Commonwealth will likely seek his incarceration to protect the

public,” said Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Erin Aiello.