Man pleads guilty to sending suspicious packages to federal offices in Springfield

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – A Southwick man pleaded guilty Wednesday to sending two packages containing white powder to federal agencies in Springfield.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office, 47-year-old Kevin Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of conveying false information and hoaxes. Johnson was charged by criminal complaint and arrested on November 30, 2018. His sentence is scheduled for February 6, 2020.

“Between July and November 2018, the FBI’s Springfield Office and the Springfield Social Security Administration Office (SSA Springfield), collectively received three packages containing either threatening communications and/or suspicious substances. The Springfield Branch Office of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts received a letter from an individual claiming responsibility for sending the packages. All of the packages contained a piece of white-lined paper with a hand-drawn logo that appeared to combine the “anarchist A” symbol (the capital letter “A” surrounded by the letter “O”) and the symbol for ISIS, a foreign terrorist organization. Two of the packages contained suspicious white powder.” – U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office

On July 23, 2018 security cameras at the FBI Springfield Office captured a person throwing a manila envelope at the front door. The package had a handwritten note that said “Death to TRUMP.”

Three months later SSA Springfield received a package containing white powder and a handwritten letter stating among other things: ” FOR ALLAH YOU DIE, ATHENA KNOWS YOUR LIES, DEATH TO YOU TRAITORS, AND THE [expletive] FBI.”

The next day, the FBI Springfield Office received a package through the mail addressed to “AGENT UNCLE HAM.” The package contained white powder and a handwritten note stating “FOR ALLAH YOU DIE, ATHENA KNOWS YOUR LIES, DEATH TO THE N.O.R.A.D SPIES, AND THE FBI.”

The Massachusetts State Police Laboratory later found that the white powder contained no hazardous materials.