SCRANTON, Penn. (WWLP) – A man from Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in connection with buying and selling human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School.

In June, the FBI in Boston arrested Cedric Lodge, a manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School, along with others for allegedly trafficking stolen human remains. From 2018 through 2022, Cedric Lodge allegedly stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and sold them via phone or social media.

On September 7th, 41-year-old Jeremy Pauley of Thompson, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Pauley admitted that he purchased and sold human remains from multiple people knowing that they were stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.

The additional people charged along with Pauley as a result of the investigation are pending trial:

Cedric Lodge (55) of Goffstown NH

(55) of Goffstown NH Denise Lodge (63) of Goffstown, NH

(63) of Goffstown, NH Katrina Maclean (44) of Salem, MA

(44) of Salem, MA Joshua Taylor (46) of West Lawn, PA

(46) of West Lawn, PA Mathew Lampi (52) of East Bethel, MN

Candace Chapman Scott of Little Rock, Arkansas has also been indicted in federal court in the District of Arkansas in connection with the conspiracy and for defrauding her employer, Arkansas mortuary and crematorium.