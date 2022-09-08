BOSTON (WWLP) – A former Everett man pleaded guilty to wire fraud, social security misuse, and identity theft.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 28-year-old Tedje Menard pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of false representation of a social security number, and one count of aggravated identity theft. He applied to rent an apartment in East Boston using someone else’s identity allegedly from North Carolina and submitted an Economic Injury Disaster Loan application in the amount of $40,000 using the victim’s name and personal identifiable information.

He also used his own name to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan in the amount of approximately $20,833. In the loan application, Menard falsely represented his business’ total gross income in 2019 and his criminal history.

Menard was arrested in November 2021 and indicted by a federal grand jury on January 27, 2022 for identity theft and fraud charges in connection with multiple schemes to fraudulently obtain an apartment as well as pandemic-related relief funds from the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Menard is scheduled to be sentenced on November 30, 2022.