1  of  3
Breaking News
Second suspect arrested in connection with July 3 homicide in Springfield Puerto Rico’s governor to quit Aug. 2 in face of protests Yankee Candle founder Mike Kittredge has died at age 67

Man posing as fake utility worker in Chicopee

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
chicopee police car_152165

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was posing as a gas company worker at a residence demanding money in Chicopee Wednesday.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, the man told the 74-year-old woman if she did not pay him immediately, her gas would be shut off. 

Wilk says the man provided a number after the woman asked for the gas company contact. When she dialed the number, the man quickly ran from the residence stating he had to move his truck. 

An officer called that number and the person who answered told the officer they had the wrong number and disconnected. 

Chicopee police advise not to let anyone posing as a utility worker into your home unless you have a scheduled appointment or expecting a service call.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories