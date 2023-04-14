WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who said he was just trying to answer a woman’s cry for help was robbed at knifepoint in Worcester on Tuesday.

According to the Worcester Police Department, the victim reported that he was driving on Main Street and Benefit Street around 6:04 a.m. in the morning when he heard the call for help. When he stopped, the woman pulled out a knife and demanded money from him.

The victim gave her the money that he had in his pocket and gave officers a description of what the suspect looked like, which included a description of distinctive, bright red hair.

Then, on Oread Street, officers found a person who matched the description and was identified as 32-year-old Angelic Berry. Berry was placed under arrest, but tensed up and resisted being put into handcuffs, and refused to get into the wagon.

Berry is being charged with: