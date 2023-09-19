BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for illegally selling at least 30 guns in Massachusetts.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 27-year-old John Pierre was arrested at South Station in Boston carrying a bag containing 11 firearms, large capacity magazines, and numerous rounds of ammunition in March 2022.

An investigation revealed that Pierre had moved from Massachusetts to Tennessee where he legally purchased firearms. He would then travel back and forth from Tennessee to Massachusetts and illegally sell at least 30 firearms in the Boston area as part of his gun trafficking operation.

Pierre was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.