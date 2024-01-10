NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man pled guilty in connection to an incident in North Adams back in 2017.

Arthur McCowan, 35, from Springfield pled guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of home invasion in connection to an incident in North Adams in 2017.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, on September 24, 2017, 43-year-old Shelly Nichlen and two additional perpetrators, Ronald Sanford, and Arthur McCowan, conspired to rob a victim.

Nichlen went to the victim’s apartment to buy drugs. Upon entry, Sanford kicked the victim and McCowan attacked the victim with a knife. Sanford and McCowan ran while Nichlen stayed in the apartment building and called 911.

Sanford pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison for the crime and several other outstanding charges.

Nichlen pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon as a joint venture. She was sentenced to 2.5 years in the House of Corrections with conditions upon release: enter a residential drug treatment program then go to an outpatient drug treatment program and remain drug and alcohol-free.

McCowan was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.