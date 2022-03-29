GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Elijah Michonski was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years to life in state prison for the death of his uncle, Nicholas Weir, in 2020.

Michonski pleaded guilty to second degree murder, a charge reduced from first degree murder; armed assault with intent to murder; aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; breaking and entering in the daytime with the intent to commit a felony; and larceny of a motor vehicle in connection to the killing of his uncle and an assault on his aunt at the couple’s home in Montague.

At the time of the incident, Michonski was 18 years old and had been living with the couple until they asked him to leave. On Friday, July 3, 2020, Michonski entered the house on Randall Road and inflicted multiple stab wounds on his aunt, 39-year-old Teresa Weir, and his uncle 41-year-old Nicholas Weir with two knives. He then stole their car and was later stopped by police and taken into custody. His uncle died as a result of his injuries and his aunt survived.

Judge Francis Flannery sentenced Michonski to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years

on the second degree murder conviction. On the armed assault with intent to murder and aggravated

assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges, both of which pertain to Michonski’s attack upon

his aunt, Michonski received 15 years in state prison, to be served after he completes the 25 year

sentence on the murder conviction. While serving that 15 year sentence, Michonski will also be serving

9-10 year sentences on the breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle convictions. All told,

Michonski will serve 40 years in state prison before becoming eligible for parole.