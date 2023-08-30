BOSTON (WWLP) – A Mexican man was sentenced on Tuesday for conspiring to distribute nine kilograms of fentanyl bound for Massachusetts all the way from California.

According to the Department of Justice, 31-year-old Ricardo Peinado Rivera pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl back in May.

Law enforcement had received information back in September 2021 about someone living in the Dominican Republic who was trafficking fentanyl with the United States. Undercover law enforcement contacted the person, who then offered to sell nine kilograms of fentanyl that would be delivered in California and then be driven to Boston.

On November 9th, 2021, officers observed Peinado Rivera delivering the fentanyl to a cooperating source in Ontario, California.

Peinado Rivera was sentenced to 26 months in prison.