PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10/WWLP) – A Hinsdale man pleaded guilty on Thursday to motor vehicular homicide by negligent operation.

According to a news release sent to 22News from James Hall of the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 50-year-old Stephen Medina was involved in a head-on crash on Route 8 in Sandisfield on December 12, 2021, that claimed the life of Matthew Grozik of Cheshire, Connecticut.

Medina was sentenced to 18 months probation, a maximum fine of $3,000, and a 15-year loss of license with the condition of refraining from operating a motor vehicle until properly licensed.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Accident Reconstruction Section of the MA State police investigated the case.