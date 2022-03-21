SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man that was found guilty for charges of child sex abuse in Hampden Superior Court was sentenced Tuesday.

According to Spokesperson Jim Leydon from the Hampden District Attorney’s office, Lionel Cruz was sentenced to 12 to 14 years in prison along with five years of probation. Cruz was previously found guilty on March 8 for the following charges:

Rape of a Child (2 counts)

Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under 14 (5 counts)

Assault and Battery (2 Counts)

Intimidation of a Witness

The trial began with a child taking the stand to provide testimony of the abuse that occurred between 2016 and 2018 when the child was under 14-years-old.

“The survivor testified and did so with poise and incredible bravery in an open courtroom and mere feet from her abuser. This act of courage and strength helped exact justice and keeps other children safe from this predator. I thank the survivor, the jury, and the members of the prosecution team, especially Victim Advocate Danielle Hultgren and Special Victim Unit Assistant District Attorney Carrie Russell,” said DA Anthony Gulluni.

During Cruz’ sentencing, the survivor of the abuse submitted a statement saying:

“What happened to me affected me and my family in such a big way. It impacted all of us emotionally, and mentally. For me it changed a lot about how I perceived how life was supposed to be. It changed my opinion on what love is supposed to be. What happened to me has caused me to have so many unstable relationships (friends and family) and mostly with myself, my self-esteem and my confidence was shattered.”

The survivor ended the statement saying, “I hope that he goes to prison for the rest of his life to keep any child safe from him. I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on anyone.”