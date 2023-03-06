PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man in Pittsfield was sentenced to prison in connection with several assault and battery charges.

According to a news release from Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Julia Sabourin, 68-year-old Raphael Ellison was sentenced on five counts stemming from an incident at a residence on Linden Street in Pittsfield.

Ellison was sentenced on the following charges:

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury, sentenced to 5-7.5 years Assault and Battery Serious Bodily Injury, sentenced to 4-5 years Strangulation or Suffocation, sentenced to 4-5 years Assault With a Dangerous Weapon, sentenced to 4-5 years Kidnapping with Serious Bodily Injury, Armed, sentenced to 5-7.5 years

In the news release, on November 11, 2020, Ellison assaulted the victim when he was in the process of moving out of the apartment he shared with the victim that he used to have a romantic relationship with. Officers removed Ellison from the apartment when a neighbor called the police. He then returned to the apartment later that night, forcing his way in and again physically abusing the victim and threatening both the victim and her family if she were to attempt to leave.

District Attorney Shugrue commends the victim for reading an impact statement at sentencing about lasting emotional trauma and physical pain from the abuse she endured.