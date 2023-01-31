NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton.

According to Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 18-year-old Jesus J. Baez of Springfield (formerly of Northampton) pleaded guilty Tuesday in Northampton District Court to two charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

In August 2022, a crowd was gathered outside Baez’s apartment at Meadowbrook Apartments. Baez armed himself with a knife and stabbed two men, ages 18 and 19, in the torso area. Both victims were seriously injured but later recovered.

Baez called the police and turned himself in after the fight. There were nine people, eight men and one woman, involved in the fight. Baez’s attorney says Baez was at the bottom of a pile during a fight and stabbed the people to get them off him.

He is sentenced to two years in the Hampshire House of Correction with nine months to be served and the balance suspended for two years while he remains on probation.