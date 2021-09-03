Man sentenced to life in prison for Springfield murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first degree murder in connection with a homicide in November 2018.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News Luis Gomez has been sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first degree murder. Jesus Flores died on November 12, 2018 from the injuries he suffered from the shooting that took place on Waltham Ave. in Springfield, November 3, 2018.

Detectives were granted a warrant for Gomez’s arrest on December 21, 2018 and was arrested by New Britain Police on a fugitive from justice warrant in Connecticut. Gomez was brought back to Massachusetts where he was charged with first degree murder.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “I am appreciative of all the tireless work by investigators and my prosecutors in bringing justice to Mr. Flores’s family. I thank the detectives from the Springfield Police Department along with Assistant District Attorney Paul Caccaviello, for their work on this case in order to achieve a just verdict for a most serious crime.”