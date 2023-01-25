BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Brockton was sentenced to prison for assaulting an officer during a motor vehicle stop in Avon.

In July 2020, an officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding and instructed the driver to exit the vehicle however, 27-year-old Tykeam Jackson drove away, dragged the officer several feet, and was thrown to the ground.

Jackson drove in and out of a public parking lot where he swerved around pedestrians and other vehicles, ignored traffic signals, and drove into oncoming traffic, eventually traveling at a speed of approximately 100 miles per hour in the breakdown lane of Route 24. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed head-on into the guardrail. After running away from the vehicle, police arrested him on Route 24.

Jackson was on state probation at the time from an armed robbery conviction. He was sentenced to 77 months in prison and three years of supervised release for one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.