An earlier version of this story contained the incorrect first name for Rodriguez. The error has been corrected.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has been sentenced for a 2017 armed assault to murder incident on King Street in Springfield.

Jose Rodriguez was sentenced Wednesday in Hampden Superior Court to 9.5 – 11.5 years in state prison. Rodriguez was found guilty in May for the following charges:

Armed assault to murder

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes

Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crimes

Malicious destruction of property greater than $250

On April 11, 2017, Springfield police were called to King Street after a ShotSpotter activation for seven rounds being fired in the area. Before the shots fired, there was an altercation between two people at a cookout. Rodriguez left the area but came back armed and fired at the direction of one of the people he got into a fight with. Shots that were fired hit a nearby house.

Officers investigating the area found several bullet holes in the home and five 9mm shell casings outside along with a 9mm handgun in the yard. When asked if anyone was inside the home at the time of the shots fired, police were told by a resident that her 6-year-old son was upstairs in a bedroom sleeping and unharmed.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni stated, “I would like to thank the Springfield Police Department for their skilled investigation, along with Assistant District Attorney Nina Vivenzio for the successful prosecution of this case. Dangerous and malicious acts such as these that jeopardize public safety will not be tolerated and will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted. I would like to commend the witnesses who stepped forward and testified. Their assistance helped take a dangerous individual off the streets and made our neighborhoods safer ”