SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was sentenced to prison for assault on an elderly East Longmeadow man.

According to Jim Leydon, a spokesperson from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Victor Viera-Tirado pleaded guilty Tuesday to the following charges:

Unarmed robbery of a person over 60

Kidnapping

Strangulation or suffocation

Assault and battery on a person over 60 resulting in injury

Viera-Tirado was sentenced to nine years in state prison, followed by two years’ probation, with drug and alcohol treatment, random testing, and an order to stay away from the victim and the victim’s address and street.

On October 25, 2020, Viera-Tirado knocked on the home of a 91-year-old man in East Longmeadow asking questions about a home for sale nearby. As the victim went inside to get Viera-Tirado a drink of water, he followed him into the house and put him into a choke-hold from behind with one arm. Viera-Tirado took the victim’s wallet and then violently led him around the home, still holding him in a chokehold, demanding more money.

Viera-Tirado took $25 from the wallet and ran out of the home after hearing the victim’s family arrived. A family member was able to get a description of the vehicle and a license plate number of the vehicle. The investigation conducted by detectives from the East Longmeadow Department were able to identify the suspect and apply for an arrest warrant.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni stated, “I would like to thank the East Longmeadow Police Department who swiftly investigated this case and identified the suspect, along with Assistant District Attorney Nina Vivenzio, a member of my office’s Elder and Persons with Disabilities Protection Unit, for her expert prosecution. Acts of preying on vulnerable individuals are particularly heinous, and law enforcement will respond forcefully to anyone who targets vulnerable people.”

Viera-Tirado has been convicted of unarmed robbery of a person over 60 years old in two previous cases.