PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with setting a fire at St. Joseph’s Church in Pittsfield.

In 2021, an officer saw a fire on the side door of St. Joseph’s Church located at 370 South Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, police say the fire had been intentionally set. Two suspects identified as Michael Innis and Brock Randolph of Pittsfield were arrested.

Innis pleaded guilty to Burn Building and Destruction of Place of Worship in Berkshire Superior Court on Monday. He was sentenced to 2.5-3.5 years in state prison (Burn Building, 2.5-3.5 years and Destruction of a Place of Worship, 2.5-3.5 years to be served concurrently), according to a news release sent to 22News from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

The damage caused by the fire was estimated to be over $10,000. The case is pending for the second defendant, Randolph.