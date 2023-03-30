SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty in connection with an armed assault at the “X” in Springfield.

On July 5, 2021, at the intersection of Sumner and Belmont Avenues, a group of dirt bike riders had cut off the victim’s car and a small collision between the victim’s vehicle and a dirt bike occurred. A verbal altercation started and the driver exited his car where the assault occurred.

The operator of one dirt bike, 25-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Menier, beat the operator of the car with his helmet. The operator of the car was severely injured and today still suffers from significant, life-altering adverse effects as a result of the beating, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

The jury in Hampden Superior Court found Rodriguez-Menier guilty on two counts of armed assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury on February 16, 2023. The Commonwealth recommended a 12-15 year sentence. The Superior Court Judge sentenced him to 5-6 1/2 years in state prison.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “The investigation conducted by detectives from the Springfield Police Department lead to the arrest of the defendant. I am grateful and proud of our work to successfully prosecute this important case, led by Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Schlemmer. In addition, Victim Witness Advocate Lauren Musa did an extraordinary job working with the victim and his family during an incredibly trying time for them. Violence in our streets will not be tolerated or treated lightly.”

In November 2022, Rodriguez-Menier was arrested after two illegal guns were found after a traffic stop in Holyoke. This court case is scheduled for June 20th.