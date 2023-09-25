BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Rhode Island was sentenced to prison in connection with a nationwide conspiracy to traffic drugs from Arizona into Massachusetts.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice in Boston, drugs were allegedly hidden in packages containing children’s items such as toy trucks, Halloween decorations, and Disney items. Police seized more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 700 grams of fentanyl pills, multiple ghost guns, and dozens of Social Security cards, licenses, and credit cards bearing stolen identities.

Drugs were allegedly mailed from Arizona to Massachusetts, hiding the drugs within packages containing children’s toys. Investigators seized seven packages between May and October 2022 containing a total of over 900 grams of methamphetamine, thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, as well as suspected Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a very strong psychedelic.

Three people, 29-year-old Denise Guyette of Woonsocket, R.I., 47-year-old Gerardo Garza, a/k/a “Oso” of Yuma, Ariz., and 38-year-old Nathan Boddie of Pawtucket, R.I. were indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Boddie pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. Garza pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment charging him and Guyette with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Guyette has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.