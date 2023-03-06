PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man must register as a sex offender after being sentenced for charges in connection with a sexual assault on a 7-year-old in April 2021.

Anthony Delsoldato was sentenced last Wednesday on charges of indecent assault and battery and assault and battery. For the charge of indecent assault and battery, Delsoldato has been sentenced to five years of probation on the following conditions:

Complete a sex offender evaluation and follow all recommendations

Complete a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations

Execute waivers/releases as required by the probation officer

Have no contact and remain 500 feet from the child’s person, residence school, and workplace

Have no contact with children under 16 years of age

For the charge of assault and battery, Delsoldato was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison, split to serve 18 months with the probation conditions of the other charge.

Delsoldato was also convicted by plea agreement for indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over. As part of the plea deal, Delsoldato must register as a sex offender.

“The requirement for Anthony Delsoldato to register as a sex offender helps keep our community, especially its most venerable members [children], safe,” said Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue.

In April 2021, Lee and State Police were called to a home in Lee for a report of a 7-year-old that had been sexually assaulted. Police investigated the incident, including a forensic interview at The Kids’ Place in Pittsfield.