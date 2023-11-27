SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim was found at an apartment building on Fort Pleasant Avenue early Monday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4:40 a.m. officers were called to an apartment on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim. Walsh said a gunshot victim, an adult man, was found dead.

If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip. The investigation is being conducted by Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit along with the Hampden District Attorney’s Murder Unit.